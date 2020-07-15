One dead in shooting in rural Hanover, Ill.

One man was killed in a shooting that took place in rural Hanover, Illinois on July 14.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple calls of a shooting around 8:45 p.m. When they arrived they found Dana C. Clark, 47, of Galena, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, Clark was confronted by David A. Van Winkle, 37, of Hanover, for allegedly trespassing on his property. The two began to fight when Van Winkle pulled out a gun and shot Clark in the chest.

The incident is still under investigation.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Hanover Fire Department, Elizabeth Ambulance, Illinois State Police, Jo Daviess County Coroner’s Office, Galena Police Department, and Lifeline Helicopter.