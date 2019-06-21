One dead in single-vehicle accident

One man is dead after his pickup truck left the road and crashed into a power pole on Thursday night.

The Scott Emergency Communications Center received a call for a single-vehicle accident at 24740 Valley Drive around 7:32 p.m.

A 65-year-old man from Pleasant Valley was driving a red 1990 GMC Sierra pickup west on Valley Drive when it left the road, traveled into the north ditch and struck a power pole.

The truck continued into a yard until striking a tree and a small metal shed.

The driver was transported to UnityPoint Health Trinity by Medic Ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

Valley Drive is a two-lane asphalt road located in the south east part of Scott County.

LeClaire Police, Bettendorf Fire, Bettendorf Police and Medic Ambulance responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and the driver’s name is being held until family is notified.