One man is dead and another is injured after being shot early Thursday.

It happened near 3rd and Pine in Davenport.

Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire around 2:19 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. A 40-year-old man was transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital where they he was pronounced dead. A 33-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police said in a news release that “this does not appear to be a random act of violence.”