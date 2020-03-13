One dies in early morning Davenport fire

Early Friday morning, The Davenport Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of East Rusholme Street with a report of someone trapped inside.

When crews arrived just after 4:30am, they found heavy smoke coming from the second floor and to individuals outside on a roof and one in a second floor window. The two on the roof were rescued with ground ladders, while the third was removed with an aerial bucket. All three were transported to Genesis East.

One of the individuals died, and another was transported to Iowa City. The third individual was treated and released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.