One adult, whose name has not been released, died Friday in a fire in Moline, according to a news release from the Moline Fire Department.

About 7:18 p.m. Friday, June 9, the Moline Fire and Police Departments responded to a residence in the 600 block of 51st Street for a reported fatality, the release says. One victim was found deceased from “thermal injuries” from an incident on the residence’s exterior.

The release says fire and police performed a complete investigation, and the incident was deemed as accidental and a non-suspicious death.

Additional assistance was requested from the Rock Island Fire Department Fire Marshal and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office, the release says

The Moline Police Department and Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations have closed their investigations. No further information will be released, according to the fire department.

“We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time,” the release says.