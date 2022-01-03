One dog dies as a result of Monday morning fire at multi-family structure

At approximately 7:34 a.m. Monday, the Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2515 6th Ave., reported by a passerby.

First arriving fire units noted the structure as a medium-sized, two-story, multi-family building with a

basement. Additionally, the structure was immediately recognized as having four living spaces with individual units on the first and second floors, according to a Fire Department release Monday. Fire crews had active fire and smoke showing from the rear of the second floor.

Fire crews made an aggressive interior attack, quickly extinguishing the fire contained to the apartment of origin, with fire extension into the attic space, the release said.

A search of the structure revealed that all occupants had safely exited. One cat was rescued, and one dog was found deceased. No working smoke detectors were present, the release said. No civilian(s) or firefighters were injuries or deaths to report. The American Red Cross is assisting those in need.

The Moline Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau has started an investigation of the fire in conjunction with the Illinois State Fire Marshal Office, with the cause currently under investigation, the release said.

The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying three engine companies, one truck company, two ambulances, and one command vehicle, with the addition of two off-duty Chief Officers, one off-duty Fire Marshal, and an off-duty Fire Investigator, the Fire Department said.

Other agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, MetroLINK, American Red Cross, Illinois State Fire Marshal Office, MidAmerican Energy, Moline Public Works, and the Moline Second Alarmers.