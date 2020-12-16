One juvenile driver in crash died of gunshot wound

Police investigate a crash in the 600 block of 42nd Avenue in Rock Island on December 15, 2020. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: One of the vehicles in the two-car crash in the 600 block of 42nd Avenue had a juvenile driver with a gunshot wound.

He was transported by ambulance from the scene to Unity Point Hospital, where he died.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police

Department at 309-732-2677, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4’s Ryan Risky confirmed two vehicles were involved in the accident.

Two members of a tactical unit showed up and were seen searching the area for shell casings as police continued to examine the damaged vehicle sitting on railroad tracks.

No further details are available at this time.

2 members of the tactical unit have showed up. They appear to be looking for shell casings. Police are still examining the car on the train tracks. pic.twitter.com/jtt0EvA7kk — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) December 16, 2020

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News is currently on the scene of a crash in Rock Island, where at least one person was transported to a local hospital.

A heavy police and fire presence responded to the 4200 block of 6th Street around 7 p.m. to find at least two vehicles with significant damage, one of which was sitting on nearby railroad tracks.

When Local 4 News arrived as the first and only station on the scene, our crew witnessed one person being loaded into an ambulance.

Shortly thereafter, crime scene tape was put up, and our crew was asked to back away as more emergency vehicles were called in for further assistance.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash, or the condition of the individual transported.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

