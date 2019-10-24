One Eighty aims to prevent more crime from happening

One Eighty is a program that aims to help turn peoples lives around after they have hit rock bottom or prevent someone from getting to that stage.

They are also committed to preventing crime from happening. Local Four has covered 14 shootings in the Quad Cities since August.

One Eighty founder, Rusty Boruff has tried to identify potential kids that could be led down a path of crime and try to prevent it from happening. He also helps young adults with a criminal background who need a fresh start.

Trust is one thing that will help in the prevention of some crimes. One Eighty has built a great relationship with the Davenport Police Department to help build that trust factor.