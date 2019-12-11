One Eighty basketball program teaches kids lessons on and off the court

One Eighty is holding a basketball league for at risk kids in fourth and fifth grade. This is the second year they are doing this.

There are 90 kids from three different elementary schools. Practices just got underway and games will start in January. Anyone interested is welcome regardless of their experience. Some have been playing basketball for years and some have never played before.

One Eighty noticed that kids weren’t participating in sports as much as before so they nailed down the three main causes: lack of transportation, lack of involvement from families, and the cost of the sport.

Uniforms are provided by One Eighty and all coaches and referee’s are volunteers. A lot of who are on the faculty at the schools and have already built relationships with the students.