One-Eighty buys new building as housing for women and children

A non-profit is bringing a home and an opportunity to people impacted by crisis, poverty and addiction.

One-Eighty bought a building last week and is making repairs. It will provide housing for women and their children.

The new housing is in Davenport just like the 30 other properties One-Eighty has to continue helping people get back on their feet.

There also will be cameras to keep residents safe.

Women who finish their 14-month program will be able to apply for the Family Stability Program.

“The amount of ladies … coming into our program is pretty significant we’ve doubled just this last year and so the need is great. And also part of that need is long term housing for their family so they can rebuilt that relationship,” said Boruff.

One-Eighty’s next goal is to provide the same type of program for men and their children.