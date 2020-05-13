One Eighty extends food drive to the end of July

One Eighty started a food drive in wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic. Originally it was supposed to end in April, but Executive Director Rusty Boruff saw a need in the community and has extended it until the end of July.

One Eighty is currently delivering food boxes to 160 families. They have had families that said they don’t need them anymore since unemployment kicked in and they received their stimulus checks, but also they have started serving even more.

You can drop off non perishable food items at their Community Center on Marquette Street during business hours.