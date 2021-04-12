One Eighty founder will speak at Good Neighbor Project meeting on Tuesday

The Davenport Good Neighbor Project will have its first quarterly meeting of the year at 6 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by One Eighty at 601 Marquette St.

Rusty Boruff, the founder and executive director of the One Eighty, will be the guest speaker. Good Neighbor Project leaders will have a chance to hear about One Eighty’s initiatives within their neighborhood.

“I love west-central Davenport and having the opportunity to host and present at the Good Neighbor Project Community meeting is exciting,” said Boruff in a news release. “We get to share the good things going on in this community and connect with those who believe greater things have yet to come in this city.”

The Good Neighbor Project was launched in January 2020 by Sgt. Andrew Harris with the Davenport Police Department and Nevada Lemke, community development analyst with the Community and Economic Development Department. The mission is to empower Davenport’s neighborhoods by connecting neighbors and collaborating with residents to foster and encourage community engagement.

There are currently 84 registered leaders involved in the Good Neighbor Project.

“Tuesday’s meeting will be showcasing the partnership One Eighty has with the Central Community Circle Good Neighbor Project neighborhood,” said Harris. “The Central Community Circle neighborhood is an example of how working together creates a fun, safe neighborhood.”

Parking will be available both on 6th Street and in the adjacent lot. Seats will be socially distanced and mask wearing is strongly encouraged.

The meeting will also be available through livestream on the One Eighty Facebook page.

To join the Good Neighbor Project or to learn more, visit davenportiowa.com/gnp.