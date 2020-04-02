One Eighty holds food drive to benefit over 130 families

One Eighty is holding a food drive that will benefit over 130 families. One Eighty recently received a couple of grants that totaled around $22,000 and all of that money is being used to buy food to help families in need. With the way the Coronavirus has effected the community, Executive Director Rusty Boruff knew that it was time for them to do anything possible to help families in need.

“This is a time where our community needs us the most,” said Boruff. “We can’t be closing our doors. You know we gotta stay open. We have to continue serving even more than what we were before.”

Food drives are generally not what One Eighty does, but Boruff feels it was necessary. He is doing anything he can to help out families that are hungry, but he isn’t stopping with just donating food.

“We’re working with a family now making sure they have computers for their kids to learn while they’re at home.” Boruff said. “And so really just trying to come along side these families that I know that are having a difficult time.”

One Eighty has impacted many families and with the uncertain times they are going above and beyond to help out. For something like this it starts with the volunteers. They have gone out to buy the food, pack it, and deliver it. Local 4 News went out to deliver a box of food to a veteran and she was extremely grateful for how they have helped out.

“Super heroes. They came out and they assisted me with food. I needed food and also I had some hygiene products in there.”

One Eighty delivers food boxes on Wednesday’s and they plan to at least have the food drive for the next six weeks, but are prepared to do it longer.