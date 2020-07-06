One Eighty to host virtual fundraiser after cancelling their September dinner fundraiser

The non profit, One Eighty has made the decision to cancel their biggest fundraiser of the year. The September dinner fundraiser at the Taxslayer Center would draw 1,500 people and would raise between $150,000 and $170,000 dollars. That money goes toward programming and operating costs.

Executive Director, Rusty Boruff says that while it was a difficult decision, it was the right one for the health and safety of everyone involved.

“Even though we may be able to do it legally, it doesn’t mean that’s the best thing for us. Specifically for the safety of the people that are investing dollars and time into One Eighty.”

In order to make up for some of the lost revenue, One Eighty is now hosting a virtual fundraiser. Their goal with that is to raise in between $80,000 and $100,000 dollars.

“The idea of it is it’s only gonna be 30 minutes long.” Said Boruff. “We’re really gonna be sharing video stories of what we do as an organization within all three departments: prevent, reach, and develop.”

They will be hosting virtual tables with the new event and every donation through those will be matched by One Eighty Donors.

“A person can say hey I want to be a virtual table host. We set them up with their own fundraising page.” Boruff said. “Let’s say they have a goal of one thousand dollars with their own link where these videos will also be on that page and they will just share that with their friends and their family.”

The virtual event will be held on September 1st. You can contact One Eighty at 563-424-4589 if you would like to host a virtual table.