One extricated from vehicle after downtown crash Friday

A witness told our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, that someone was extricated from a vehicle in a crash at West 2nd and Ripley streets, Davenport, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The front end of the sedan involved was demolished. On the SUV, the driver’s-side front wheel was askew.

At least person was transported from the scene by ambulance.

Shortly before noon, traffic was being diverted from the area. Drivers could not go west on 2nd Street, but one eastbound was open.

A tow truck was at the scene.

We do not know the conditions of those involved or whether anyone was ticketed. The accident remains under investigation.