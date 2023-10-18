One person was extricated when a car ended up in a pond after a crash at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in Jo Daviess County, a news release says.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an area of West Stagecoach Trail just east of NE Miner Road for a two-vehicle crash.

A 16-year-old, who was driving with a 13-year-old passenger, turned east onto West Stagecoach Trail, the release says.

Cassandra Smith, 32, of Apple River, was driving west on West Stagecoach Trail.

The 16-year-old entered onto West Stagecoach Trail from a private driveway in front of the car driven by Swift.

Swift could not avoid the crash and collided with the front driver-side fender of the car driven by the teenager, the release says.

Swift’s car was pushed off the south side of West Stagecoach Trail, where it came to rest, front-end-down, in a pond. Swift could not get out and was assisted by Scales Mound Fire Protection District, the release says.

The two juveniles were cleared at the scene by Galena EMS.

Swift was transported to Midwest Medical Center. The accident remains under investigation.

Galena Police, Scales Mound Fire Protection District and Galena EMS assisted.