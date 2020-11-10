One flown to hospital after rollover farm accident

One person was injured in a farm accident early Monday in Jo Daviess County.

The rollover accident happened shortly after 10:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of East Bethel Road when a farm tractor rolled over in a cornfield and entrapped the driver, a news release says.

Thomas A. Herbig, of Pecatonica, Ill., was driving a 2001 Agco TerraGator that overturned after one of its tires dropped into a hole, causing it to roll on its side.

Elizabeth Fire Department crews extricated Herbig, who was transported by Elizabeth EMS to a landing zone and then was flown to OSF Rockford by helicopter.