One found dead in burning home

On Sunday around 5 p.m., the Mediapolis Fire Department and the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire at 10613 Center Street in Mediapolis.

When emergency crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, an unidentified deceased subject was found in the house. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine cause of death.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing, but it is not considered suspicious at this time. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.