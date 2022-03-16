The generosity of Quad City Mallards fans will help fund one full year of breast health screenings for local patients who cannot afford them.

The Genesis Center for Breast Health is at the Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, in Davenport (courtesy of Genesis Health System).

Nearly 6,000 fans turned out on Friday, March 4, for the Heroes vs. Villains – Quad City Mallards reunion game versus arch rival Flint Generals.

An impressive $88,132 was raised for the Breast Cancer Prevention and Detection Program through the Genesis Health Services Foundation. This money was raised from the Jersey Auction, Chuck-a-Puck, and the net proceeds from the event donated by the TaxSlayer Center, Moline.

The QC Mallards reunion game March 4 raised about $89,000 for charity.

“The fans were amazing. Thanks to their generosity we exceeded our goal for the entire year for this cause in a single day,” Missy Gowey, executive director of the Genesis Foundation, said in a Wednesday release.

Scott Mullen, executive director at TaxSlayer Center, delivered the check to the Foundation Board last week.

Mallards and Generals players made the trip to Moline at their own expense from across the United States and Canada to participate in the fundraiser.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lifetime. From annual mammograms to genetic testing, and the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, a woman’s breast health journey can take many different paths.

The Kenneth H. McKay, M.D. Center for Breast Health (1228 E. Rusholme St., Medical Office Building #1, Davenport) offers comprehensive care, in one location, close to home. Women looking to make an appointment can call 563-421-XRAY (9729).

The Genesis Imaging Centers and Center for Breast Health locations in Davenport and Silvis are the first in the Quad Cities to offer the most advanced 3D Mammography screening technology available.

Thanks to donor support, the Genesis Foundation has granted funds for patient care, staff education, and department needs in the McKay Center for Breast Health for many years. Because cost should never be a barrier to accessing these essential screenings, the Foundation is committed to raising the money needed to meet the demand — an estimated $70,000 annually.