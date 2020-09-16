One held in shooting incident in Monmouth

One person is in custody after a shooting incident in Monmouth on Wednesday.

The Monmouth Police got a report of gunshot related wounds at 615 South 10th Street. At the scene, police found two individuals suffering from pellet gun wounds. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are holding one person involved with the incident at the Warren County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Monmouth Police Department was assisted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Galesburg Hospitals Ambulance Service, and the Monmouth Fire Department.