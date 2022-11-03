On person was transported to a hospital Thursday night after a crash left a pickup truck on its top in the heart of downtown Davenport.

The crash happened at 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd and Brady streets. Police told our Local 4 News crew the injured person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

One person was transported from the scene after a Thursday night crash in Davenport. (photo by Mike Colón)

The crash remains under investigation. The impact flipped the pickup truck and the contents of its bed were strewn all around the street. A tire sat upright in front of the Mississippi Lofts building.

Dozens of witnesses and onlookers took pictures and videos of the aftermath. Residents of nearby apartments looked down out of their windows while first responders worked to clear the intersection.

We do not know whether charges have been filed. We will remain in contact with law enforcement to provide details when they become available.