One Human Family of the QCA will present “Happiness in a Difficult World,” a free

symposium featuring Dr. Diana Fritz Cates, professor of religion and ethics in the Department of

Religious Studies at the University of Iowa. She is also an author and editor as well as co-editor of the international “Journal of Religious Ethics.”

According to a news release, the symposium will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at the Scott Community College Urban Center, 101 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

“Every day we are bombarded with darkness, but somehow we need to find a way to take on another day. We can find solace and camaraderie with our neighbors and others who are raising awareness and helping families and individuals in our area. Through this symposium, we hope to address some of the negative issues we are surrounded by and discuss ways that people are making a positive difference in our community — lifelines that can help us move forward in a more positive way,” says Joanie Demmer, a member of One Human Family of the QCA and one of the event organizers.

“How you think of and picture God makes all the difference in the world to your sense of

empowerment,” Fritz Cates says, noting that living within a religious worldview or narrative can have an impact on people’s thinking, perceptions, emotional sensibilities and decision-making.

She will explore this topic in her presentation, similar to how she promotes human understanding, respect for religious diversity and the recognition of equal human dignity in her classes. The title for this symposium comes from a course she teaches at the University of Iowa.

In addition to her session, all attendees will be able to attend two of the eight breakout sessions:

• Tracy Singleton from The Lincoln Center

• Ann Schwickerath with Project Renewal

• Gail Karp and Marwa Genena with the Sisterhood of Salaam/Shalom

• Dr. Kitt Ford with the Argrow House

• Moms Demand Action

• LGBTQ+ issues and discussion

• Rabbi Henry Karp who will lead a panel on pro-life/pro-choice issues

• The Teen Diversity Group from Davenport Central High School.

For more information on this free seminar, visit here or contact Demmer at 563-343-8936.