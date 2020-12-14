One in custody after Sunday-night crash involving 3 vehicles at apartment complex

Police had at least one person in custody after a crash shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday at Redstone Commons apartments near the intersection of 39th street and Bridge Avenue, Davenport.
Neighbors told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, that one person ran from a silver car that crashed into a parked truck that then struck the back of a minivan. The silver car was stolen, neighbors said, but was not involved in a police pursuit.
One neighbor thought he heard children at the scene, so he ran out to see whether everyone was all right. When he went up to the silver car, the driver got out, threatened to kill him, then ran away, he said.
All three vehicles had significant damage and were towed away.
