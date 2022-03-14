One person was in custody Monday night after a car crashed into a utility pole at 31st Street and Eastern Avenue, Davenport.

The crash happened about 7:15 p.m. Our Local 4 News crew saw a man being taken into custody at the scene. A woman who also was in the car refused treatment, emergency responders said.

MidAmerican Energy crews arrived on the scene shortly after the crash.

We do not know whether anyone was ticketed. We will stay in touch with law enforcement to provide details when they become available.