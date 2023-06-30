One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday in Jo Daviess County, a news release says.

At 8:48 p.m. Thursday, June 29, Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 8700 block of E. Center Road, rural Stockton, Ill., for a single-car crash with injuries, a news release says.

Gretchin J. Carroll was operating a motor vehicle westbound on E. Center Road, the release says. Carroll lost control of the vehicle and drove off the paved roadway to the right and into the ditch. Carroll’s vehicle struck a culvert tube, rolled over multiple times, then struck a utility pole and came to rest in the ditch, the release says.

Carroll, who was thrown out, was transported to Freeport Memorial Hospital by Stockton EMS to receive treatment for her injuries. The accident remains under investigation.