One injured after vehicle slides off roadway, crashes into fence

An investigation is underway to find the cause of a crash that injured one person early Tuesday evening in Jo Daviess County.

At approximately 4:33 p.m., the Jo Daviess 911 Dispatch Center received a report of an accident with injuries in the area of Stagecoach Trail, just west of Miller Ridge Road in rural Scales Mound.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the driver of the vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a fence.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as 46-year-old Joshua S. Montgomery, of Galena.

Montgomery was transported by Galena EMS to Midwest Medical Center for treatment due to injuries sustained in the crash.

No further information on the incident is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.