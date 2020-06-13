One injured by gunfire in Burlington

Around 4:30am on June 13, the Burlington Police Department responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of Angular and Summer Streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington for his injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening.

The incident is still under investigation by the Burlington Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.