One injured by gunfire in Galesburg

On Sunday around 8 p.m., Galesburg Police were called to the 1900 block of Indiana Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived, they found a 33-year-old male outside of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was treated by medical personnel at the scene then transported to a hospital in Galesburg. He was later taken to St. Francis in Peoria for further treatment.

The incident is still under investigation by the Galesburg Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151.