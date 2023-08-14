The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a fire August 14 at Greystone Logistics.

When crews arrived to the site, located in the 2600 block of Shoreline Drive, the fire was contained to a piece of manufacturing equipment. The fire was extinguished primarily by the sprinkler system, and firefighters checked for extension in and around the equipment. Crews also performed search and rescue operations for the entire building.

The fire and heat caused flow from eight sprinkler heads in the area. Employees were evacuated to the outside, where company management and fire personnel were able to account for all employees. One employee was injured in the fire and was transported to a local hospital.

The factory is currently shut down from any manufacturing until the sprinkler system is restored to normal working conditions. Mutual aid response included the Rock Island Arsenal and Riverdale Fire Departments.