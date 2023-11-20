One person was injured early Monday in a garage fire in Clinton, according to a news release.

Shortly before 3 a.m., firefighters responded to the 200 block of 19th Place, the release says.

Clinton Fire Department dispatched E911 to the area of Iowa Avenue and 20th Place for a report of a garage on fire. Clinton firefighters responded with a command vehicle, two ALS ambulances, an engine company, two ladder companies, 11 personnel, and Camanche Fire Department on automatic-aid.

The Law Center confirmed the address of the fire and received reports that someone possibly was inside the garage. Crews found a detached garage with heavy fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, performed salvage and overhaul, and found the person inside the garage at the time of the fire had gotten out prior to firefighters’ arrival and was at a neighbor’s residence. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated by CFD paramedics, but refused transport.

An additional garage at the neighboring property sustained minor damage from radiant heat exposure. The cause of the fire appears accidental in nature, the release says.

CFD was assisted at the scene by Clinton Police Department and Camanche Fire Department.