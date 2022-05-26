One person was injured in an early morning crash in Jo Daviess County.

At about 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Illinois Route 84 North at High Ridge Road in rural Galena, a news release says.

Investigating deputies discovered that Christopher M. Garza, 47, of Galena, was traveling north and was stopped in traffic waiting to turn left onto High Ridge Road. A vehicle driven by Caitlyn M. Schueller, 19, of Durango, Iowa, was traveling north behind Garza.

Schueller was distracted from inside of the vehicle and did not immediately see that Garza was stopped in traffic, a news release says. Schueller was traveling at such a speed that she was unable to brake to avoid striking Garza from behind, the release says.

Garza was transported to Midwest Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Schueller refused treatment of any injuries, the release says.

Schueller was cited for fail to reduce speed to avoid an accident. The crash remains under investigation.