One injured in early morning hit-and-run accident

Davenport Police responded to an accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of Waverly Road and West 13th Street just before 2:00 a.m. on July 24.

According to police, a green Honda Accord was traveling north on Waverly Road when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and hit an unoccupied vehicle on the shoulder. Both vehicles had significant damage.

When the police arrived, they found a female passenger with serious injuries in the Honda. She was taken to Genesis East Hospital for treatment for what were considered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda ran from the scene before police arrived.

The accident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tip” mobile app, or submit a tip online at the Crime Stoppers website.