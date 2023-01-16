A man is recovering in a local hospital after Galesburg police found him in a yard suffering from a gunshot wound early this morning.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Blaine Avenue in Galesburg at about 5 a.m. on January 16 regarding a person lying in the yard, screaming. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the yard, screaming that he had been shot. Medical personnel were called, and the victim was transported to OSF St. Mary Medical Center with a single gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim is being treated at the hospital at this time. This is considered an active crime scene and officers are still investigating. More information will be released when it becomes available. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151.