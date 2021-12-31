One injured in Friday morning shooting

One person was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after gunfire shortly before 11 a.m. Friday in Davenport

Davenport Police, Davenport Firefighters and Medic EMS responded to the 2800 block of West Locust Street for a report of gunfire. Officers found a person who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release from Davenport Police.

The injured person was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. “An uninvolved vehicle was also struck by a projectile,” the release says.

No other injuries or damage was reported. The incident remains under investigation.

