A man was injured after being shot in Galesburg on Monday.

Galesburg Police responded to the 900 block of Jefferson Street about the shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a man that was suffering from four gunshot wounds in his abdomen.

He was taken to a local hospital then life-flighted to Peoria for treatment. The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

The case is still under investigation by the Galesburg Police Department.