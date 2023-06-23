One person was transported to a hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon in Jo Daviess County, according to a crash report from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

At 4:48 p.m., the Jo Daviess County dispatch center received a report of a traffic crash with injuries on U.S. Route 20 West at Tranel Lane, East Dubuque, Ill. Deputies learned that the two vehicles involved had been traveling westbound on U.S. Route 20 West.

Lindsey E. Siegert, 27, of Peosta, Iowa, had been operating a silver 2019 Hyundai SUV and Anthony G. Bahorich Jr., 25, of Dubuque, Iowa, had been operating a silver 2022 International semi-tractor, the report says.

Siegert was traveling in the left lane, trying to pass Bahorich, but re-entered the right lane before it was safe to do so, the report says. The passenger side of Siegert’s Hyundai collided with the front left of Bahorich’s semi-tractor.

Siegert lost control, spun off the highway into the north ditch, then collided with a stop sign and several mailboxes before coming to rest. Siegert was transported from the scene to MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque by Galena EMS. Bahorich was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were East Dubuque Police, Menominee-Dunleith Fire, Galena EMS, and Guy’s Towing.