A 38-year-old Dubuque man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on north Menominee Road eastbound at West Valley Road in rural East Dubuque.

Matthew T. Ryan was transported to Midwest Medical Center and later to University Hospitals, Iowa City, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened shortly before 11:15 a.m. Friday, according to the release. Ryan was driving east on a portion of North Menominee Road and was rapidly approaching a sharp curve in the roadway at West Valley Road, the release says.

He tried to brake for the curve but slid across lanes of traffic, went off the road near the intersection, entered a ditch, crossed West Valley Road, entered the opposite side ditch, went through a fence and rolled into a tree, the release says.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies were Galena Area EMS, Menominee-Dunleith Fire and EMS, and East Dubuque Police.