A Prophetstown mam was injured Friday after an SUV rolled multiple times in Whiteside County, according to a news release.

About 5 a.m., Whiteside County Dispatch was notified of a single-vehicle, single-occupant rollover crash on Spring Hill Road, near the intersection of Lynch Road in rural Prophetstown. Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies located a black Chevrolet Suburban in a field,on the north side of Spring Hill Road, the release says.

Preliminary investigation indicated the Suburban traveled south on Spring Hill, left the roadway, entered the north ditch, rolled an unknown number of times, then came to rest on its wheels. While in motion, the driver, 48-year-old Michael J. Starr of Prophetstown, was thrown out.

Starr was airlifted via MedForce to University of Iowa Trauma Center. He ultimately was cited and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, failure to wear a seat belt, and driving too fast for conditions. He was in stable condition later, according to the release.

Prophetstown Fire Department, Prophetstown EMS, MedForce Air Medical, and Todd’s Tire &

Auto Repair Towing assisted Whiteside County Deputies at the scene. The investigation continues.