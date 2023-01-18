The Red Cross is assisting 11 people after an apartment fire in Moline, according to a news release.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the Moline Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Homewood Apartments, 5612 34th Ave. The first-arriving fire company was there in about seven minutes and reported the structure as a medium, three-story apartment complex with light smoke throughout the hallway of the second and third floors.

Moline Police had arrived first, and began trying to remove people from the apartments, the release says, and Moline Firefighters immediately assisted. The fire company was met with heavy dense smoke in the apartment that was involved. The fire company was able to locate the fire and extinguish it, the release says.

Two residents were in the apartment at the time of the fire and were able to leave on their own. One was injured while trying to extinguish the fire. All other occupants in the building were able to leave on their own. The injured resident was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Multiple fire companies were on scene for about two hours to complete salvage and overhaul. They remained on the scene to make sure there was not any extension or hot spots still burning.

The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying three engine companies, one truck company, two ambulances, two ambulances and an incident commander along with one off-duty chief officer responding.

A box alarm was struck, resulting in the assistance of multiple agencies who either participated at the scene or by adding coverage to the City of Moline during the time of the event. Assisting agencies included the Moline Police Department, East Moline Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, the Moline Second Alarmers, Mid-American Energy and Red Cross.

A total of 11 residents were displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. The fire remains under investigation by Moline Fire Department.