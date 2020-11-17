One injured in two-vehicle accident in Jo Daviess County

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries in the area of Highway 20 and Dunn Road in rural Jo Daviess County on Monday around 5:30 p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a semi-tractor trailer, driven by Brian Soll, 58, of Charter Oak, Iowa, attempted a u-turn from the right lane of traffic.

While turning, the semi pulled out in front of a vehicle traveling in the same direction that was driven by Kimberly Walsh, 50, of Galena, Illinois, causing the vehicles to collide.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

Walsh was injured in the accident and was treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the accident by the East Dubuque Ambulance, East Dubuque Fire Department, and the East Dubuque Police Department.