An Erie, IL man is at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recovering from potentially life-threatening injuries after a UTV accident yesterday.

Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie on Sunday, January 8 at about 1:42 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with injuries. An initial investigation determined that Tyler Naftzger, age 25 of Erie, was operating a UTV westbound on Gaulrapp Road. He lost control of the UTV at the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road, left the roadway and rolled over. Naftzger sustained potentially life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis. He was later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

No further information is available on the incident or Naftzger’s condition at this time.