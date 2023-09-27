One man was injured when an SUV and a semi crashed Tuesday, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release says that the crash happened at 1:39 p.m. on Highway 20 West, about .4 miles east of South Rodden Road in rural Elizabeth, according to the release.

The release says the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting a two-vehicle traffic collision, with injuries.

Law enforcement officials allege that Robert W. Rayhorn, 61, of Hanover, Ill., was driving a black 2004 Toyota RAV4 west on Highway 20 West when the Toyota crossed the center line and collided with a 2020 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer that was being driven east on Highway 20 West by Jay Edwin Scott, 54, of Lucerne, Indiana, the release says.

After the crash, the Toyota veered off the roadway to the south and traveled about 250 feet down a steep embankment before coming to rest, according to the release.

The Elizabeth Ambulance Service transported Rayhorn to Midwest Medical Center. Lucerne was not injured. The crash remains under investigation, the release shows.

Rayhorn is accused of improper lane usage and driving while his license was revoked, the release says.

Assisting agencies include Elizabeth Ambulance, Elizabeth Fire Department, Elizabeth Police, and Hanover Fire Department.