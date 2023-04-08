One person suffered minor injuries while escaping from a fire early Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Rock Island Fire Department.

The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday morning on Lincoln Court, the post says. Two adults were home at the time of the fire and one suffered minor injuries while escaping through a window.

The fire was quickly controlled by responding crews. The structure sustained significant damage, rendering the house uninhabitable. Four occupants were displaced as a result of this fire and they are being assisted by 1-800-Board-Up and The American Red Cross, the post says. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Rock Island Fire Marshal.

According to the post, the Rock Island Fire Marshal reminds everyone that properly installed and working smoke alarms is the best defense against injury and death from residential fires: “Please install working smoke alarms in every sleeping (room,) within 15 feet of the outside of all sleeping areas, and on every floor of your home. Test your smoke alarms monthly.”