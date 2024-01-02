One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a three-car crash on Great River Road, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

About 1:20 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communications Center received a call for a crash involving three cars on the 18000 block of Great River Road. The Scott County Accident Response Team, along with the sheriff’s office patrol and several other agencies, responded.

The area of road, in the southeast part of Scott County between Bettendorf and LeClaire, is a four-lane, fully marked concrete road also referred to as Highway 67, the release says. The posted speed limit in this area is 55 mph.

On-scene investigation showed a 2019 white Buick Encore in the left lane was headed north (east) and was slowing or stopped to make a left-hand turn. A 2008 Lexus ES350 struck the Buick

from behind and caused the Buick to be shoved into the oncoming lane of traffic, according to the release.

A 2017 Infiniti Q45 was traveling south (west) and struck the Buick on the passengers’ side. The drivers of the Lexus and Infiniti were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene.

All occupants were wearing their seat belts, the release says. Identities are being withheld pending family notifications.

The accident remains under investigation.