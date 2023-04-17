There was a fatal crash on Interstate 80 early Monday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

It happened a little after 2 a.m. on the westbound side of I-80 near mile marker 302

A vehicle was stopped on the shoulder and a tow truck was assisting outside the vehicles.

The tow truck operator was struck by a Jeep Patriot, according to the investigation. No names have been released at this time.