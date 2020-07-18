One killed in multiple vehicle accident near Galena

A woman was killed as the result of a multiple vehicle accident near the intersection of U.S. Route 20 and Devils Ladder Road just east of Galena on July 17.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say the accident started around 4:00 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Beverly A. Kloss, 74, of Elizabeth, Illinois, heading east on U.S. Route 20 crossed the center line. This caused a westbound vehicle driven by Nancy J. Jargo, 59, of Clinton, Iowa, to serve to avoid hitting Kloss’ vehicle.

Jargo’s vehicle then lost control and crossed into the eastbound lane hitting a vehicle driven by Mary A. Morhardt, 54, of Elizabeth, Illinois, head-on. The impact caused Morhardt’s vehicle to leave the road and end up in a culvert with standing water.

Related Content Multiple vehicle accident closes U.S. Route 20 near Galena

Another vehicle traveling east driven by Kurt V. Ernst, 51, of Marion, Iowa, also struck Jargo’s vehicle causing only minor damage to his vehicle.

Jargo was initially transported to Midwest Medical Center and later taken to OSF Rockford for her injuries. There is no information about her current condition.

Despite efforts to save her by emergency personnel, Morhardt was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office.