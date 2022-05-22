One person was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash between LeClaire and Princeton.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communications Center (SECC) received an emergency call for a vehicle that ran off the road in the 23200 block of Great River Road in the southeastern part of Scott County, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded, the release says.

A 2016 Gray Subaru was traveling north on Great River Road when it lost control and ran off the road. The vehicle struck some trees and came to rest about 50-60 feet off the road, the release says.

One person is deceased, the release says. Another was flown to University Hospitals, Iowa City, and two were transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus.

The accident remains under investigation. Assisting agencies included LeClaire Police and Fire, Princeton Fire, Medic, MedForce, and Iowa State Patrol.