One killed, one injured in single-vehicle accident

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a single-vehicle accident in rural Des Moines County on Sunday.

Around 2:45 p.m., Des Moines County deputies responded to the area of 150th Avenue and 165th Street after a report of a vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle that left the road and was wrecked in a ditch.

The driver, Charles Leon Kuntz, 82, of Mediapolis, was transported to the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

The passenger, Doris Jean Kuntz, 84, of Mediapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is pending to determine her cause of death.