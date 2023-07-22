The Department of Public Works will close one lane on the Lake Park Bridge over Mad Creek in Muscatine for a bridge inspection on Tuesday, a news release says.

Traffic will be reduced to alternating traffic using temporary signals. The work is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and be completed by 3 p.m. The closure is weather dependent.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution when traveling through construction zones, obey traffic control devices, and be aware of workers. Use alternate routes if possible. For more information, click CONSTRUCTION to visit the Department of Public Works Construction Projects page.

