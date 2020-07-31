One lane of US 67 in Milan to be closed next Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a lane closure will be installed in Rock Island County on Monday, August 3.

The lane closure will take effect from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on U.S. 67 in Milan over the Rock River.

During this time, workers will be performing inspections of their facilities attached on the single-arch bridge.

Drivers are advised to slow down and use extreme caution when driving through work zones.

